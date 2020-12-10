New athletic fields were the main topic of discussion during Monday night’s Clay County Board of Education meeting.
Board members reviewed proposals for a new softball and baseball field along with a new artificial turf for the football field.
Rob Deal of JRA Architects and Travis Curry of Codell Construction showed board members site proposals for the new fields on campus at Clay County High School.
Various scenarios of field placement were discussed during the meeting.
Board members proposed upgrades of a new Tiger Stadium grandstand as the current one was constructed in 1979.
The main focus of the board is to provide new, upgraded athletic facilities along with the other renovation ongoing.
“For too long our athletic facilities have fallen to the wayside in comparison to other schools within the 13th region,” superintendent William Sexton said. “We want our athletes to have as good of facilities as other schools in our region.”
Technology Center
Travis Curry with Codell Construction advised board members that the survey of the proposed technology center at Clay County High School was nearing completion.
“Field work has been completed and now we are waiting to have that information put on paper for further analyzation to present to the board,” he said.
The board is preparing to construct a new technology center that would adjoin Clay County High School.
Manchester Elementary
Renovation work is ongoing at the location and moving rapidly due to no in-person school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.