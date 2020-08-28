Goose Rock Elementary has a new principal and it’s one parents at the school have been pretty familiar with over the last several years.
Heather Fultz was chosen by the site based council and Superintendent William Sexton to replace Jerry Combs who took the safe schools coordinator position with the board.
Fultz has been at Goose Rock for 18 years teaching 4-6th math and special education. She has also served as the girl’s basketball coach.
The new challenge is something Fultz has aspired to do since she began teaching.
“I’ve always wanted to be a principal,” she said. “My heart and soul has always been at this school and I can’t thank everyone enough for the support and trust they’re giving me to be in this position.”
Fultz holds a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Kentucky University in elementary education P-5, multi-disciplinary; a master’s degree from Union College in special education K-12. She furthered her education with her Rank I and principal-ship from Georgetown College.
The teacher has been a popular one during her time at the school winning Best Teacher awards and Science Teacher of the Year.
Heather Fultz is the daughter of Carl and Blanche Collett from Essie, Kentucky. Heather’s father passed away in 2017 from leukemia. She wishes he was alive to see this day because he would be extremely proud of her. Heather’s mother retired from Hyden Manor Nursing Home and expresses complete confidence and pride in her achievement. Heather has been married to Chad Fultz for 12 years. Chad is an electrician and supervisor for Black Hawk Mining. Her eldest daughter, Whitney Sizemore is a senior at Alice Lloyd College and has plans of attending pharmacy school after graduating. Gracie Sizemore is a junior at Clay County High school and is considering studying law in the future. Her youngest daughter, Carly Fultz, is a 6th grader at Goose Rock Elementary and loves sports.
Under the leadership of Mrs. Heather Fultz, both parents and students can expect a strong work ethic and an inviting growth mindset atmosphere. Safety and the success of all students are her superiority in any environment she has the opportunity to teach or coach in.
As a top priority for her school, Mrs. Heather Fultz sets high expectations for all. Her staff and students are eager to start this school year despite the added challenges of the current pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.