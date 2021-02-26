A proposed county ordinance may bring the solution for financial issues plaguing county fire and rescue departments.
Chiefs and members of the fire departments met last week with the fiscal court about adding fire dues to property tax bills.
County attorney Joe White comprised an ordinance that appears in this week’s issue on B-5 that would add $40.00 for fire dues but you can opt out of paying.
Fiscal court members want to express this is not a tax. The proposal is subject to home and business owners choosing to pay their fire dues.
The ordinance is proposed for its first reading at the March 11th fiscal court meeting.
Being proposed is the $40 fee for all property owners, excepting those inside the fire district of Manchester Fire Department.
The dues would be a separate item on the property tax bill. It would appear on each piece of property where a dwelling or business is located.
Landowners will not have the fee on their bill unless a dwelling /business is located there.
Property owners will have the option to opt out if they don’t want to pay the dues. Between March 1-May 1 of each year, property/business owners can complete a petition and submit to opt out. If they fail to do so, they will be required to pay the fire due when their property tax is due, but they can file another petition to have said due refunded by the department where their property is.
The dues paid will go to the fire department in the district where property is located.
The proposal saves property owners $10 from their current fire dues as each department, excluding Manchester, asks $50 in yearly fire dues.
The chiefs from the nine departments say they’re under a huge financial burden as many do not pay their dues. The departments are battling a funding issues and a lack of volunteers in trying to keep their doors open.
Without the local departments, property owners would see a substantial rise in their homeowner’s insurance policy.
The Insurance Service Office (ISO) rating of each department plays a huge part on the homeowner’s insurance policy.
The ISO fire rating is based on how well your local fire department can protect your community and home.
According to the ISO's Fire Suppression Rating Schedule (FSRS), there are four main criteria to a fire rating score:
- 50% comes from the quality of your local fire department including staffing levels, training and proximity of the firehouse.
- 40% comes from availability of water supply, including the prevalence of fire hydrants and how much water is available for putting out fires.
- 10% comes from the quality of the area's emergency communications systems (911).
- An extra 5.5% comes from community outreach, including fire prevention and safety courses.
- Any area that is more than 5 driving miles from the nearest fire station is automatically rated a 10.
The lower the classification score by your fire department, the more you will save on your homeowner’s insurance.
Fogertown Fire Chief Roy Rice was chosen to address the court in a recent meeting for the fire departments.
Rice told members of the court how home and business owners benefited from the volunteer departments on their insurance.
“The ISO (Insurance Services Office) ratings determines the classification of each department,” Rice said. “Using their (ISO) formula, for example, a property valued at $100,000 would pay an estimated $894 premium for insurance in a class 10 or no coverage area by a department,” he said. “If they are located in a class five, the rate would only be $373, that’s over $500 in savings per year.”
The volunteer firefighters say home insurance premium savings easily covers the $40 fire dues.
“We all have a hard time collecting these bills and the costs associated with mailing them,” Rice said. “If this can pass, the dues collected in the appropriate fire coverage area would go to the designated department. This would be a tremendous help in keeping all these departments going each year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.