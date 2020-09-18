Read their lips, “No tax increase.”
That was the unanimous decision of the Clay Board of Education last week when setting their property tax rates for the upcoming year.
But, a special hearing will have to be held due to the property evaluation assessment increase in the county.
“Even though the board voted to keep the property tax rate the same the past few years, KRS. 160.470 requires a hearing if the rate exceeds the compensating rate,” Superintendent William Sexton said. “Since the assessment increased on the re-certification, the compensating rate decreased to 64.0%, resulting in the requirement for a public hearing.”
The rate is less than the four percent increase rate, therefore, it is not subject for a recall.
The Clay County Board of Education is the only school system in the state to pass a recallable nickel for bond increase and lower the overall tax rate.
The hearing for the tax rate will be held on September 28th at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.