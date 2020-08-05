Over two weeks. That’s how long a Manchester family has been battling the coronavirus.
Karen Lawson and her husband Dean are entering day 17 fighting the virus that has worked its way through several members of their family.
The Lawson’s story is one they hope the general public will take notice too and take all steps necessary to protect themselves from the virus.
“People need to know and understand that this virus is real,” Karen said. “I understand many people are asymptomatic, but a lot aren’t.”
Karen, 53, a retired Clay County Board of Education Employee and her husband Dean, 51, Pastor of Manchester Pentecostal Church and an employee of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, became ill with their immediate family at the same time.
“The scary part is we all got sick at the same time,” she said in reference to her, her husband, daughter, son-in-law and two grandchildren. “Nobody could really help take care of any of us without endangering themselves too.”
How was it contacted?
A family member worked with a person that went on vacation at a hotspot, they say. The person tested negative two days after their return.
11 days later the Lawson’s family member started feeling ill. Her conditioned worsened each day and she began running a high fever. She went to the doctor and tested positive.
“If people visiting hotspots would only follow the guidelines of quarantine, we can slow this virus down,” Karen said.
The Lawson family fell ill after they had been in contact with their family member leading them to seek medical attention.
The Test
Karen says she went to the doctor the following Monday morning and was symptomatic for COVID-19.
“I was so sick the nurse practitioner came out and examined me in the drive thru and gave me the COVID test,” she said. “It came back negative, but I kept getting sicker by the day.”
Lawson, who has chronic migraines and fibromyalgia, went back to the doctor for a strep and flu test days later.
“Both of those tests came back negative also,” she said. “The doctor called me back later in the day because I had told them about the pain in my hips. I was tested again for COVID and it came back positive.”
Lawson says she had a false negative test result, something that people need to be more aware of.
“You see a lot of things about the false positives going on everywhere,” she said. “But people are also receiving a high amount of false negative test results which I feel is leading to the spread of the virus.”
An everyday battle
The coronavirus attacks each person in a different way, according to some medical experts. For the Lawson family, they’ve not had what many in the medical field say is a cautionary symptom---fever.
“Neither Dean nor I have had a fever at any point during this,” she said. “Some want you to believe you can’t have COVID-19 without a fever but that’s completely false.”
Lawson said her first symptom was a headache for two days which is nothing unusual for her. Her symptoms steadily got worse.
“I’m spending hours a day face down on my stomach trying to oxygenate my body,” she said. “The pain in my body is horrible, I feel like I’ve been in a car wreck.”
Karen says she too thought the virus was not something that serious and equated it a normal viral infection.
“When I first heard of COVID I thought it would be like the sickness we had last winter,” she said. “But that was like a small cold compared to what this does to your body.”
The Lawson family wanted to share their story to the public in hopes it would lead others to take precautions against the virus.
“This virus reacts very different to each individual. You can have it and not even know it and spread it to others. It makes you feel so angry when you see what some people are doing that have been exposed to the virus and not quarantining.”
They added they can’t thank their church family and others enough for the deliveries and food being brought to them.
“We couldn’t have made it with all of us sick at the same time without their help,” she said.
While the sickness is a continuing battle for them, the Lawson’s say they have their faith in God that he will bring them through this and asks for everyone to take the virus serious.
“I know some believe this isn’t real,” she said. “But, when it hits home to you, you’ll change your mind quickly.”
