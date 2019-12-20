The razing of the abandoned Creech building on Anderson Street is one step closer to becoming a reality.
Fiscal court members approved the motion to transfer coal severance tax money to the city that was earmarked by state legislators for demolishing the site.
Once cleared, a new Farmer’s Market will be built through a grant from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, according to county judge-executive Johnny Johnson.
“This money comes from the state,” Johnson said. “It’s not the court’s money we are giving. This was designated by Senator Roberts Stivers and Representative Derek Lewis.”
Demolition is expected to begin in the spring.
Road discussions dominated the three-hour long meeting Thursday afternoon as numerous citizens appeared before the court asking if they would adopt them into the county road system.
One of those roads was Davidson Cemetery road at Oneida. A spokesperson for the family said over 200 graves were at the location.
The county discussed a possible legal situation as a bridge was constructed in the area around 2006 by the fiscal court. At the time, part of the reasoning for building the bridge was to allow access to the cemetery, according to an article in The Manchester Enterprise from April 2006.
The court voted to table the issue while county attorney Joe White performed research on the situation.
-The second reading of the ATV ordinance was passed to allow limited access on county roadways as a trail system is created to help draw in tourism.
-Sheriff Patrick Robinson thanked the court for their continued support of the sheriff’s department.
“I can’t thank them enough for their support,” he said.
