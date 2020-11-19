The Clay County Sheriff’s Department conducted a drug roundup on five sealed indictments.
Sheriff Patrick Robinson says this is the first of many more to come.
-Jessica Perkins, 32, of Radio Hill Road in Manchester, was indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree two counts; criminal attempt to trafficking in controlled substance 1st. When sheriff’s deputies lodged Perkins at the Jackson County Detention Center Tuesday morning a deputy jailer located a clear baggie of methamphetamine. She now faces additional charges of promoting contraband 2nd and trafficking in a controlled substance.
-Dora Brumley, 53, of Hwy. 638 Manchester, was indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance 1st and 3rd degree.
-Ola Warren, 36, of Town Branch Manchester, is indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance 1st.
-Timothy Wagers, 36, of Pat Campbell Road Manchester, faces an indictment charge of trafficking in a controlled substance 1st.
Also part of the sealed indictments was the arrest of Kenneth Hubbard, 38, of Hwy. 2000 Manchester on receiving stolen property over $500. During the arrest of Hubbard, he hid in a closet and pulled a pistol after numerous verbal commands, according to chief deputy Clifton Jones.
He is also charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st.
