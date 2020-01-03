Five people with murder related charges will appear before Judge Oscar G. House in Circuit Court Monday for Rule Day.
- Brock Bowling has been charged with murder in the death of Jimmy Mills. Mills body was found in 2003 wrapped in a tablecloth, covered in a garbage bag and dumped in Big Double Creek Park. Evidence showed he was shot three times with a pistol at close range.
Eight people were charged in connection with killing him in a trailer and dumping the body. Tim Finley, Shannon Finley and Brock Bowling were convicted of his murder and tampering with physical evidence in 2005.
In 2007 the Supreme Court threw out the murder conviction of brothers Tim and Shannon Finley. The conviction of Bowling was returned to Clay County Circuit Court for a new trial. The Court upheld the convictions for tampering with physical evidence.
He is set for a hearing at 9 a.m. His trial is slated for January 15th.
-Amber Bowling, 21, is accused of giving birth to a baby boy in December 2018 and then throwing him over her apartment bannister leading to his death. An autopsy of the newborn showed a cranial fracture, brain bleed and broken ribs. She is set for a review. The trial date has been set for May 19, 2020.
-Alfred Francis, 37, indicted in the murder of 85-year-old J.D. Hacker in an April 2019 two-vehicle accident on KY. 66 at Big Creek, will appear in court for a pretrial conference.
-Thomas Miracle, 35, and Ashley Lawson, 23, both face charges of complicity to commit murder and will appear in court for a status hearing on their cases. The two were indicted because they agreed, aided or assisted Roscoe Henson in planning the murder of Trevor Dykes on July 27, 2015. Henson later pled guilty in the case.
