The first steps in the revitalization of Bridge Street officially got underway Friday morning.
After numerous court appearances, eviction notices were served on residents that refused helped to relocate.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The content you are attempting to view is for paid subscriber access only. Please log in, or purchase a subscription after creating a free account in order to continue reading.
The content you are attempting to view is for paid subscriber access only. Please log in, or purchase a subscription after creating a free account in order to continue reading.
The content you are attempting to view is for paid subscriber access only. Please log in, or purchase a subscription after creating a free account in order to continue reading.
The first steps in the revitalization of Bridge Street officially got underway Friday morning.
After numerous court appearances, eviction notices were served on residents that refused helped to relocate.
Many attempts were made by Volunteers of America and 1 Clay County to help with the relocation. Some welcomed the help and were relocated while others chose to stay behind, refusing to leave.
The residents of Bridge Street Apartments and adjoining structures along River Street, had been classified as “squatters” and had not been paying rent nor had a lease.
“We have done everything in our power to help them relocate,” Randy Craft of 1 Clay County said.
Workers placed boards over all doors and windows on the apartment building and adjoining residences.
Demolition is scheduled to begin in the coming weeks on the structures.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.