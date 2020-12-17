Park committee member Vanda Rice couldn’t believe her eyes as a longtime Rawlings-Stinson Park icon made its return home last week.
Rice couldn’t contain her excitement as Paul Petrey and his son Jaden unloaded the stagecoach at the new sign for the park.
“I can’t believe my eyes,” Rice said as the Petrey’s removed the protective sheathing while unloading the approximately 40 plus year-old stagecoach.
Gone are the broken boards, paint peeling exterior and rust.
The stagecoach now has a black rubberized exterior accented by new yellow piping and boards.
Petrey, along with several others, have worked for months restoring the stagecoach, which nearly went to the scrap pile before being saved.
“Some felt it was too far gone to repair,” Rice said. “But we all hoped it could be saved and what we see today is just fantastic!”
The stagecoach is one of many upgrades the park has been receiving since the construction of the new Memorial Drive.
The stagecoach has long been used in photos at the park by visitors. It’s new home within the park is now at a new sign that greets visitors as they cross the bridge.
The new signage is only one aspect of the park that’s undergoing changes, according to Rice.
“We have several ideas that will be coming to fruition by the opening this spring,” she said.
The stagecoach and signage were funded by the Manchester Tourism Committee.
This completes phase I of the park renovation with phase II coming in 2021, according to Rice.
“Phase II will focus on children and family activities at the park,” she added.
Christmas Décor
If you’ve not seen the Rawlings-Stinson Park at night, then you’re missing out! Lights daunt all the shelters, and a nativity scene can now be viewed on the stage.
Fundraising efforts were underway for months to create the nativity scene and it was put on display recently.
“Our park simply looks beautiful with all the Christmas lights and the nativity scene,” said councilwoman Betty Meredith, who is also on the park committee. “We can’t thank everyone enough for their donations to make this project a reality.”
The nativity was funded by a collective effort of private donations, the city of Manchester and Manchester Tourism Commission. Both projects were managed by the Rawlings-Stinson Park committee made up of representatives from different agencies including the city council, Stay in Clay, Project Hope, Manchester Tourism Committee, Valley View Lawn Services and Cumberland Valley Health Department.
Not only is the park decorated this year, but downtown Manchester is also filled with Christmas cheer as lights and decorations daunt many of the buildings.
The downtown project has been a collaborative effort and coordinated by grant writer Pam Mathis.
“We’ve put a lot of hard work into making our town standout with Christmas spirit,” Mathis said. “Downtown looks great, the park is awesome and numerous businesses have taken it upon themselves to decorate also. This is the first time we’ve ever had our town on display like this.”
