(Editor’s Note: This story contains details of the violent death of a newborn child. These details may be very unsettling.)
Significant details emerged in court during the sentencing of a woman that killed her newborn baby and asked for a reduced sentence.
Amber Bowling, 25, entered a guilty plea May 23rd to killing her newborn child in December 2018. She agreed to a 40-year sentence with parole eligibility in 20 years.
During the hearing Monday, defense attorneys presented letters from Bowling herself, family and members of the public asking judge to reduce her sentence.
In rebuttal of the request, Commonwealth Attorney Gary Gregory read details of the case that were previously unknown to the public. The details are from an interview Bowling had with State Police Detective James Royal during the investigation.
The following is excerpts from Mr. Gregory’s speech in the courtroom.
“In regard to those letters, I’d like to clear up the record on what came out of her mouth (Amber Bowling in regard to the murder). These are facts the public does not know.
I have facts that are undisputable and the facts she herself said after the truth came out by her own mouth. Nobody is trying to do anything but what is just and cause.
Amber was an employee of a health care facility and an excellent student at Eastern Kentucky University in hopes of becoming a care worker.
In December 2018, Jacob Bowling was born, but he didn’t get a name until after he died. He was born with no name in a commode your honor that she had. She was told she was pregnant in April 2018 after sleeping with her best friend’s husband who impregnated her, Randy Frazier. There was DNA analysis done that indicated Randy Frazier was the father. His wife was her best friend. She admitted she moved in with them for a period because she couldn’t get along with her mom or they were too hard on her and counseled her on not having sex until after she was married. She wound up getting pregnant. On May 24th 2018, Amber was informed by AdventHealth she had a positive pregnancy screen and was to follow-up the next day with a provider…. from that time until December she chose to carry this baby to full term. He was born 7 lbs., 2 oz., a healthy baby but he never saw the light of day literally. He was kept in a commode. In regard to her own statement, she said she did not know she was pregnant until when she had the baby, we know that was a lie. She said she would have rather the dad didn’t know she was pregnant. She said after the baby was born, she stood up from the commode and was trying to clean the bathroom. ‘I left the baby in the toilet for a long time,’ her quote. The baby was alive and crying. ‘I was afraid to look at the baby, I didn’t even know what sex it was’ her quote. ‘The baby stayed in the commode’. She goes on to say she cut the ambilocal cord and took a shower. She leaves the baby in the commode crying and takes a shower. When she gets out, she puts the baby in a trash bag then in another trash bag. She proceeds then to throw the baby over a banister that is 15 feet high from her second-floor apartment. She admits the baby was crying as she threw it. That baby stays there for two days before a dog discovers it and dragged it around to the front of an apartment building where it was found. At first, she denies everything. She then cleaned the bathroom and goes back into the house. For two days she slept immediate above where this baby laid…. how cold and callus can one human being be? The most innocent form of human life that can ever exist. When the detective came back to her, she began to tell the truth. ‘It was crying when I went outside to throw it’ her quote.
The detective asked was it live before you threw it, she responded yes.
…All she had to do under the Safe Harbor Act was take this baby to my office or a law enforcement office and we would have taken it in no questions asked.
These people writing in her defense…I wish I had kept record of the number of people that said it’s a shame you can’t give her the death penalty…or the number of people that said they would have raised this baby.
Is this pure evil? She got pregnant by a man that wouldn’t have anything to do with her and she killed his seed out of pure evil and envy and she successfully did.
…all the means she could have taken to preserve a life and she chose to end it. I’m sure the community that made these statements didn’t know these facts. They didn’t know this baby had seven broken ribs, a large cut on his head. They didn’t know about all this.
But it’s easier through conjecture to say all Gary take it easy on her. I did take it easy I gave her 40 years and I almost regret doing that after I’ve read through this and thought about it. I can’t imagine when she could have just given us this baby and went on her way.
It bothers me that a dad didn’t get a chance. We have no regards to a dad’s rights like she did this on her own. I’m going to terminate this baby; I’m going to murder a youngin’ the most innocent form that could ever exist in our lifetime who ought to know nothing but good. He never got a chance to do anything…at her hands.
I can go on and on on the facts of this case…she acknowledged she made a mistake by having an affair. She said it was crying when she threw it over the rail. She said I didn’t go outside for two days because I was afraid, I would see it. Why? What did she hate so much? I didn’t want to see it she said. It’s been my philosophy to acquit the guilty or to condemn the innocent is an abomination. There is absolutely not one question about the guilt of this girl in front of me. I do hope in the days and years to come she makes peace with whoever she needs to on what she’s done. But that doesn’t bring back this baby. A baby that had an entire life ahead of him.”
Honorable Judge Oscar G. House upheld the original sentence. She will begin serving it immediately with credit for time served since her arrest.
