11 people face multiple indictment theft-related charges from the Clay grand jury.
-John C. Short, 35, was indicted for burglary third degree and theft by unlawful taking over $500. On November 11, 2020, Short allegedly burglarized the Family Dollar Store and stole headphones, a large speaker and other items.
-Donald Burns, 45, faces indictment charges of burglary 2nd, burglary 3rd and theft by unlawful taking over $500.
On February 15, 2021, Burns allegedly entered a building owned by Ashley Jasper and took various power tool equipment. On the same date he is accused of entering a residence belonging to Fred Morgan.
-Jack Couch, 36, faces indictment charges of burglary 1st, theft by unlawful taking over $500 and criminal mischief 3rd. On August 27th, 2020 through September 1, 2020, Couch allegedly committed the offense of burglary 1st by entering a building owned by Debra Salmons and was armed with a deadly weapon. He allegedly took various items belonging to Salmons, according to the indictment.
-Charles W. Asher, 42, faces indictment charges of theft by unlawful taking over $500 and persistent felony offender second degree. Asher allegedly took control of a Honda 450 Foreman ATV valued at $9,000 or more.
-Darrell Smith, 43, was receiving stolen property over $500 for having various tools belonging to Red Bird Mission in his possession on April 14, 2021.
Smith was also indicted along with Charles R. Smith, 45 for criminal mischief 1st, theft by unlawful taking over $500 and burglary 3rd. On February 10, 2021, both Smith’s are accused of destroying a gas well belonging to Adam Gwin. They’re also accused of entering a building belonging to Gwin and taking over $4,500 in property.
-Donald Henson, 35, faces a charge of receiving stolen property over $500 for taking a Polaris Razor valued at over $6,000 that belonged to Chris Sevier.
-Marvin Hatfield, 46, Anthony Clyde Collins, 38, and Terry Roberts, 54, were indicted for a theft at the estate of Debra Roberts on Hector.
On July 27, 2020, Hatfield and Collins allegedly committed the offenses of burglary 1st , theft by unlawful taking over $500 and criminal mischief 1st, when they entered the Roberts home armed with a deadly weapon. The two men are accused of taking various electronic items. On August 11, 2020, Hatfield allegedly returned to the residence and committed the offenses of burglary 1st and theft by unlawful taking over $500. On August 24th, Hatfield and Terry Roberts allegedly committed the offense of theft by unlawful taking over $500 when they took control of two cameras belonging to the estate of Debra Roberts. On September 8th, 2020, Hatfield was allegedly caught on camera at the property and was indicted for criminal trespassing 3rd.
-James Bundy, 30, was indicted for burglary 2nd and criminal mischief for allegedly entering the residence of Frank Jones and damaging a television.
-John Scruggs, 60, is indicted for theft by failure to make required disposition of property as he allegedly took control of a vehicle belonging to Roberts Used Cars.
