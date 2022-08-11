A host of indictments have been returned by the grand jury involving theft and drugs.
-Elliott T. Westberry, 49, was indicted for assault 1st and persistent felony offender. Westberry allegedly assaulted Allen Glover on February 6, 2022.
-Randall Mills, 38, faces charges of criminal mischief 1st; theft by unlawful taking over $1,000 and criminal trespassing 2nd. On March 31, 2022, Mills allegedly entered Beech Creek Apartments and “intentionally or wantonly defaced, destroyed or damaged property” belonging to the apartment complex.
Mills was also indicted on charges of public intoxication and theft by unlawful taking over $1,000 in the case when he took property belonging to Julia Dezarn from the apartment.
-Christopher Hodges, 31, was indicted for receiving stolen property over $1,000 when he allegedly took possession of items belonging to Misty Mathis.
-Jeffrey Jordan, 22, is indicted for burglary 1st and criminal mischief 1st for entering the home of Ed Rawlings on June 16, 2022.
-Sonja Barrett, 34, was indicted for theft by unlawful taking over $1,000 and criminal mischief 1st. On May 11, 2022, Barrett allegedly took control over property belonging to Palis Bowling, Jr.
-Christopher Crank, 37, has been indicted on receiving stolen property over $1,000 and criminal mischief 1stfor taking control of a Kawasaki Razor belonging to Suzette Trent.
-Larry Collins, 33, faces charges of theft by unlawful taking over $1,000; criminal mischief 1st and burglary 2nd. In March 2022 he allegedly took control of two vehicles belonging to Lucy Collins and broke windows at her residence.
-Matthew Smith, 27, and Elliott T. Westberry, Jr., 25, were indicted on multiple drug charges.
Smith faces charges of trafficking in marijuana less than 8 oz.; trafficking in controlled substance 1st; and operating a vehicle on suspended license. Westberry is charged with criminal complicity to trafficking in marijuana less than 8 oz.; and criminal complicity to trafficking in a controlled substance 1st.
-Natasha Patrick, 37, was indicted for poss. of controlled substance 1st; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs second offense; failure to wear seatbelts; operating a motor vehicle while license revoked or suspended for driving under the influence and possession of controlled substance 3rd.
