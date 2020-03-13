“I feel my clients will be fully exonerated on their charges, they’re innocent.” Those were the words of attorney Yancey White involving the indictment against Jim and Luke Mathis accusing them of stealing money from the North Manchester Water Department.
In an exclusive interview with The Enterprise Tuesday, White said the money paid to his clients was owed from accrued vacation and sick time.
“These two men were long-time employees of the North Manchester Water Department,” he said. “In March 2015 they announced they would be retiring the following month. At that time both men had accrued a large amount of vacation and sick time. According to the water association’s bylaws, both were required to be paid for the time in a lump sum amount. But the association did not have the money to pay them. The board agreed to pay both men a salary every two weeks until their time was paid. They (the board) voted to do this and I have board members willing to testify to this action.”
The indictment says Jim Mathis received 14 checks over seven months totaling $14, 812.00 while Luke Mathis received 18 checks in the amount of $20,574.00 for their accrued vacation and sick time, according to White.
“The association did not have the money to pay out over $35,000 at one time,” the attorney said. “That’s why my clients agreed to allow them to issue checks bi-weekly until the amount was paid.”
In January, a 70-count indictment was returned against the father and son and North Manchester Water Association accountant Charles Stivers alleging over $75,000 had been stolen.
White says this is absolutely not true. He said the 30 plus counts involving Jim Mathis late wife, Betty, being paid was also approved by the board.
“That money was due and owed to Jim Mathis,” White said. “The board agreed to pay his salary in the name of Betty Mathis to create an earnings record for her. The board and accountant knew this and agreed to do it. At no time was Jim Mathis double-dipping. There was no waste of funds as the money paid was what he was owed.”
Over an 18-month period checks totaling $38,566 were issued in the name of Betty Mathis, which was his clients salary and nothing more.
White says his clients were dedicated employees of North Manchester and neither wanted to put the water association in financial disarray overpaying out a lump sum for their vacation and sick time.
“They didn’t commit any fraud, everything was done with the approval of the board and I have members willing to testify to this,” White said. “My clients have been portrayed as being guilty when in all actuality they’ve done nothing wrong.”
A remaining count on the original indictment involved pavement.
White says Garland Gabbard paved the lot at North Manchester’s office on north U.S. 421 and later paved the Mathis’ private driveway.
“Once the job at the office was completed, my clients paid Garland Gabbard to pave their driveway,” White said. “They have the canceled check from their private account showing he was paid. At no time was any monies from North Manchester Water used to pave their driveway.”
The Mathis’ are set to appear for a hearing on May 4th in Clay Circuit Court over the indictment. White says he will be filing a motion in the case prior to their court appearance.
“I do plan to file a motion to address these charges,” he said. “My clients are innocent, and the evidence of this case will prove they are.”
