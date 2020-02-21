Pizza Hut has nearly 7,500 locations in the United States alone. Do you know what town has the third best Pizza Hut in the nation? Manchester, Kentucky!
Pizza Hut manager Rose Rogers was recently notified that her location was named third best in the entire United States.
Rogers and her team were recently notified in a corporate newsletter of their achievement. They will be formally recognized in May in Phoenix, Arizona during their corporate convention.
For over 30 plus years Rogers has managed the Pizza Hut location in Manchester and says none of this would be possible without her loyal customers and staff.
“It’s unbelievable that we have received this recognition,” she said. “We would not have been able to achieve any of our success without our loyal customers and our hardworking, dedicated staff.”
The newsletter had this to say about Rogers and her staff- “Rose achieve this honor my mastering speed at the heart of the kitchen-the maketable. Her year to date maketable time was 95.47%, the 3rd best in the country! How does this happen? Well, it happens every day, and has happened every day for 30 plus years (since 1988) we have been blessed to have Rose on our team.”
The article told of the high numbers of customer satisfaction the location has received and how quickly customers receive their food.
“But numbers don’t tell us about Rose—the way Rose treats her team members and her guests is legendary in Manchester, Kentucky. Rose involves her team in everything and has fun along the way. Almost every week, they get together at night in the restaurant and celebrate-birthdays, anniversaries and family events. Rose and her team are a major sponsor for Relay for Life. Rose and her team set a sales record in December, and she celebrated by using her bonus for a team Christmas Dinner with Stockings and family members of the staff invited. Rose also grew her business in 2019 over the previous year! That tells you what her guests think of her,” the newsletter stated.
Also, on the newsletter was a copy of the May 22, 2019 article written by Enterprise Publisher Mark Hoskins entitled “Rose Rogers goes beyond managing”. The article detailed how Rogers and her employees supported the Relay for Life event and about all the after-business hour events she holds for her employees.
Rogers says the support she and her staff receive from the community is just overwhelming.
“It’s just a humbling experience to have the kind of support we have from our community,” she said. “We do our best to satisfy them daily and bring them the best service we possible can. Again, I can’t thank our community enough.”
