Three people biking and walking on roadways in Clay County have been killed in a span of five days.
Twin brothers are dead following a tragic multi-vehicle accident Friday night on U.S. 421 north.
Lonzo and Oscar Mills, 58, were killed, according to Kentucky State Police Public Information Officer Scottie Pennington.
The accident occurred on U.S. 421 near the entrance to Fox Hollow Road around 8:40 p.m.
The two men were on a bicycle that had no reflectors or lights, according to the trooper.
The vehicle was struck in the rear by Chase Mayfield, no age given, of Manchester. Upon impact the men were knocked from the bike and into oncoming traffic where they were struck again, according to the trooper.
OTTER CREEK DEATH
An Otter Creek man was found dead in the road early Tuesday morning, according to Sheriff Patrick Robinson.
Officers responded to a call of a man possibly dead laying in the road at Otter Creek, in the Brightshade area of Clay County.
When officers arrived at 5:45 a.m. they found Michael Wayne Williams, 52, unresponsive.
Sheriff Robinson says Williams was struck by a vehicle.
“We are still investigating but we think he was struck by a vehicle and the vehicle fled the scene,” the sheriff said.
