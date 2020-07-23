Formal charges were brought against an Urban Creek man Tuesday over the vehicular deaths of two brothers he struck head-on in February.
David Tipton, 39, currently lodged in jail on DUI related incidents over the past two months following the fatality accident, was served with two charges of manslaughter 2nd and driving under the influence over the deaths of Melvin McQueen, 63, and Marvin McQueen 66.
The citation filed by trooper Logan Wolfe on behalf of investigating trooper Seth Whiles, says Tipton was believed to be under the influence of drugs and was driving recklessly when he struck the 2012 Nissan Rogue on U.S. 421 north just past Colson’s Market.
The Nissan was driven by Marshall McQueen. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His brother, Melvin McQueen, 63, was transported to the University of Kentucky Medical Center where he later died from injuries received in the accident.
Tipton was also transported to the U.K. Medical Center where he was later released. Since his release he was involved in two DUI-related accidents and fled the scene in both. Court records indicate he faces a host of traffic related charges along with two DUI’s from the incidents.
State police also charged Tipton with insurance and vehicle registration charges.
He is being held on a $100,000 cash only bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.