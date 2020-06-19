It’s been called the biggest eyesore in downtown Manchester, but it won’t be standing much longer and posing a danger.
Bids were opened Thursday for the demolition of the dilapidated Creech Apartment building on Anderson Street.
The Clay Fiscal Court accepted a big of $29,750 from B&J Transfer Environmental Services to raze the building that was destroyed by fire many years ago.
Funding for the project was secured by Senator Robert Stivers through the Coal Severance Tax fund.
Once the building is gone, a new Clay County Farmer’s Market will be built on the site with the help of the state’s Department of Agriculture.
Work is expected to begin in the coming weeks.
