Traffic flow on Manchester’s Anderson Street will change effective immediately.
During a special called city council meeting Tuesday afternoon, a second reading was held for an ordinance to change the direction traffic flow.
Anderson Street is one-way from U.S. 421 to the top of the hill. In a 5-4 vote by the council, the flow will now be one-way from the top of the hill to U.S. 421.
Lengthy discussions were held over the issue which left council members basically split on what to do.
The change was necessary due to First National Bank adding an ATM at their drive thru. The bank will be offering two lanes, according to CEO Luke Shepherd.
“We feel this would be the safest thing for the public with two lanes,” Shepherd told the council.
Councilmembers Barbara Colter and Penny Robinson addressed rumors they heard about the bank leaving downtown Manchester.
“We are a community bank and have been here since the 1800’s,” Shepherd said. “We have no plans of leaving Manchester. We are a community bank and want to do what’s best for the city and the bank.”
Business owners along Anderson Street, like Colter and her husband John, weren’t in favor of seeing the flow of traffic change.
Robert Marcum, on behalf of his mother-in-law Rita Whitis, spoke about the building she owns behind the bank. They feel it would hurt businesses along the street.
Marcum presented the council with photos of the area and spoke about safety issues he feels will arise with the flow of traffic change.
“We feel like the city street will be used as a lane for traffic backed up by the bank’s ATM,” he said. “I’ve spoken with several attorney’s and they feel it’s not legal.”
Marcum says he also thinks a left turn from Anderson Street onto U.S. 421 could be hazardous.
“I can easily see people not paying attention and getting t-boned making that turn,” he told the council.
Colter says the street has been this way for 60 years and feels it shouldn’t be changed.
Some question arose of the legality of changing the traffic flow. City attorney Jenna Corum Jackson says it is legal for the city to do this.
“The city can do this,” she said. “If the traffic from the bank spills onto the street that’s an issue the city and bank would have to deal with.”
Shepherd says he felt two lanes being open would limit the amount of traffic being backed up. He also said the bank is allowing the businesses in downtown to utilize their parking lot on Anderson Street and would be allowing it to be used for a new Farmer’s Market built at the old Creech Apartment building site.
The change of traffic flow will take effect immediately.
