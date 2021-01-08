A Clay County man was indicted by a federal grand jury on drug charges
Jason Gray, 45, was indicted on two drug charges, according to his indictment.
Count one says, “on our about a day in January of 2019…and continuing through on or about April 15, 2020, in Clay County, … Jason Gray did conspire with others to knowingly and intentionally distribute a large quantity of pills containing hydrocodone, both schedule II controlled substances.”
The second count accuses Gray of “knowingly and intentionally possessing with the intent to distribute a quantity of pills containing oxycodone and a quantity of pills containing hydrocodone.”
-Lannie Gibson, III, 41, of Leslie County, was indicted on a federal count of retaliating against an informant and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a violent crime.
According to the indictment, on March 22, 2020, in Leslie County, Gibson attempted to kill a person identified as “R.A.D.” with the intent to retaliate against “R.A.D.” for providing to a law enforcement officer information relating to the commission of a Federal offense.
Count two of the indictment says Gibson knowingly discharged a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence for which he may be prosecuted in a court of the United States, for attempted murder of an informant.
Gibson is currently lodged in the Grayson Detention Center.
