Five people were indicted by the grand jury on charges ranging from theft to extortion over nude photos and sex videos.
-Robert Ashley, 35 and Ernest White, 38, were indicted for criminal attempt to commit extortion after they allegedly tried to get $500 from a victim over illicit nude photos and sexual videos. The incident occurred in December 2019 and according to their arrest citation at the time, the two men sent text messages to an unnamed female saying White and been kidnapped. They demanded $500, nude photos and sexual videos from the victim. The two men also threatened to ‘kill people’.
The incident was first reported to authorities at 4 a.m., according to the report. At 10:23 a.m. a deputy was traveling on Beech Creek Road and noticed a truck coming out of Cotton Bend Road. As officers arrived at the scene, they apprehended Ashley and White, as the names were given to them as involved in the scheme.
Ashley was indicted on additional charges of terroristic threatening 3rd as he ‘threatened to hurt and kill Ernest White’, according to the indictment.
He is also under indictment for DUI, 4th offense; possession of a controlled substance 1st; failure to maintain insurance and failure to wear a seatbelt.
Three men were indicted for separate incidents involving burglarizing the same woman’s dwelling, according to court records.
-Charles W. Asher, 41 and Jason Carpenter, 39, are accused of burglary 2nd and theft by unlawful taking over $500 for entering a dwelling belonging to Elizabeth Saylor with a deadly weapon and intent to commit a crime in October 2019. The indictment accuses the two of taking several items including an 883 Harley Davidson motorcycle valued at over $4,000. Asher and Carpenter both have prior convictions involving trafficking in a controlled substance.
-Tony Brandon Downey, 24, was indicted for burglary 2nd; theft by unlawful taking over $500 and persistent felony offender 2nd.
Downey allegedly entered a dwelling belonging to Elizabeth Saylor on December 19, 2019 and took a garden tiller and welder, according to the indictment.
He is also charged with being a persistent felony offender due to two prior convictions for bail jumping and flagrant non-support.
