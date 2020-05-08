Two local high schools have made decisions on graduation ceremonies while Clay County High School is still in the planning stages.
Clay County Principal Mike Gregory addressed the board of education members Monday night during their Zoom meeting and updated them on end-of-school-year activities as it officially ends on Friday.
Gregory said he and his staff are still in the planning stages and hope to have an announcement about graduation next week.
“We (our staff) are going to do everything we can to make this special for our seniors,” Gregory told the board members. “They’ve missed out on so many things and we want to make sure we look at everything before coming to a final decision.”
Gregory said he would provide The Enterprise with a full update on graduation ceremonies in the May 13th issue.
Red Bird High School says their senior class voted to wait and have an in-person ceremony in December, according to school official Jennifer Wilder.
“We are setting aside December 11-12 for Baccalaureate and Commencement ceremonies to create a special weekend for our senior which will include a prom-like dance/get together,” Wilder said. “This is a great time because most college fall semesters will have ended so students, alumni and families can return to Red Bird to celebrate!. We are excited to plan, understanding that we will follow whatever CDC guidelines are handed down to us at that time. While our students had already received their caps and gowns prior to COVID19/March 13, diplomas and keepsakes will be given out or mailed in late May. We look forward to seeing everyone all together again, Lord willing, in December!”
Oneida Baptist Institute President Larry Allen Gritton said his school hopes to hold an official ceremony for their senior class in the fall.
Red Bird and OBI also announced their Valedictorian and Salutatorian for their respected schools.
For OBI the Valedictorian is Donghyun “Jade” Kim, of Korea and Erica Hope Metzger of Manchester.
For Red Bird the Valedictorians are: Samantha Nolan, Estelle Ngwej and Olivia Katoto. Salutatorians for Red Bird are: Deana Shae Helton and Austin Napier.
