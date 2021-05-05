It’s been over a month since two skulls were found in the Red Bird area and law enforcement and the county coroner’s office are still awaiting answers to see if they are linked to six missing persons cases.
Both of the skulls were sent to a forensic anthropologist in Knoxville, TN. for identification, according to coroner Jarrod Becknell.
At this time, no results for either skull have been returned and it may be several more weeks before they receive any answers.
The Kentucky State Police and the Clay County Sheriff’s Department are continuing their investigations and following up on leads.
“We’re continuing to work these cases,” sheriff Patrick Robinson said. “Each lead/tip we get we follow up on. We are leaving no stone unturned.”
The sheriff could not give any details on the leads due to the pending investigations.
Since 2016, six people in Clay County and in the Red Bird area have been reported missing and never found.
On March 27, 2016, Angela Smith, 30, a resident of Little Creek, was reported missing and last seen on Easter at her home.
A few months later Cecil Burkhart, 30, was reported missing from the Teges Creek area at Oneida. Like Smith, he too was never heard from again.
The Enterprise also confirms on February 3, 2018, Steven Best, 38, of Beattyville, was reported missing and was last seen in the Red Bird community of Clay County. He too has never been found.
Two years later on October 22, 2020, David Campbell, 49, of Big Creek, was last seen walking on the roadway near his home. Two days later, 21-year-old Makayla Collett, was reported missing from the Middle Fork area of Leslie County on Ky. 66 at Red Bird.
On December 15, 2020, Robert “Bob” Estep, 69, left his home to go deer hunting off Ky. 149 at Hector and was never heard from again.
On March 6th, two people hunting for mushrooms found a skull located at a bridge on Ky. 66 at the Clay/Leslie line. That occurred after a flood and following a second flood only days later another skull was found on the riverbank at Gilbert’s Creek, just a few miles below the first skull’s location.
Authorities feel the skulls were uncovered in the flood. Cadaver dogs were used in both locations and no further bones were found.
If you have any information involving theses missing person cases please contact the sheriff’s office immediately at (606) 598-3471.
