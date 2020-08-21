School will begin as scheduled for Clay County on Monday, August 24th and will be completely online, according to superintendent William Sexton.
The school system started this week contacting parents by phone to set up scheduled times to come meet with teachers and receive online instruction and guidance materials, such as the Chromebooks for virtual learning.
“As everyone knows, the Governor and Kentucky Department of Education ‘recommended’ that all schools go to online instruction until September 28,” Sexton said. “They feel that this is the best option for all students, staff and families.”
Sexton says the school system is taking the recommendation that has more or less, became mandatory for systems dependent on tax dollars for funding.
“Our desire was to offer both in-person and virtual learning,” he said. “However, we are adapting to these ever-changing circumstances.”
During the orientations at each of the seven schools, parents will also be provided information about meal delivery for students.
“This will be a very safe and structured process,” Sexton added. “Each school will be following all CDC guidelines and safety precautions.”
Each person entering the building is required to wear a mask and remain six-feet apart while in that building.
The superintendent says the orientation process is going to take some time and each parent/guardian should be contacted by Wednesday (August 19th) afternoon. If you have not been contacted by then you are asked to contact your child’s school.
“By Friday, August 21st every student will be prepared to begin school on Monday, August 24th online,” the superintendent said.
While he understands this option is not one everyone wants to do, he says he can’t thank the parents enough for their understanding.
“We want to thank both the parents and the community for the support they have shown and understand that, while we are in the business of educating our students, the safety of our students and staff is our first priority.”
