The eighth death in Clay County due to the coronavirus has claimed the life of a well-known former educator.
Lynda J. Roberts, a retired teacher and school administrator, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020, at Pikeville Medial Center in Pikeville, Kentucky.
Roberts, a Clay County, Kentucky, native, attended Eastern Kentucky University where she attained a bachelor’s degree, a master’s degree, a Rank I certification, and other certifications. She began her career teaching in Madison County before returning home. After teaching first grade in Clay County for ten years, Roberts accepted a position as principal at Hacker Elementary, becoming the second female principal in Clay County’s history.
After her stint as principal, Roberts accepted a position as a supervisor at the central office for the Clay County Board of Education. There, she oversaw the county’s preschool program and served as district testing coordinator before her retirement after more than thirty-six years of service.
Active in retirement, Roberts returned to education in the early 2010s, upon request, serving as interim principal at Burning Springs Elementary in Clay County.
Douglas Adams, former Superintendent of Clay County Public Schools, said, “Lynda Roberts loved the students of Clay County and heaven help anyone or anything that she thought would be detrimental to their health, safety, or educational opportunities.” Adams continued, “Lynda Roberts was a model educator, and, because of that, she paved the way and set the example for those who would follow. I held my supervisors to a pretty tough standard, and Lynda held me to an even tougher one. ”
Funeral arrangements are pending as of press time.
