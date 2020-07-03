Voter turnout was extremely low (21.1%) in Clay County but that may be more due to the lack of local races than the new voting procedures.
No contested races locally were on the ballot as a total of 3,091 people voted, according to county clerk Mike Baker.
Baker, along with the election committee, verified the election results Tuesday afternoon, seven days after the in-person voting was held.
Exactly 600 people cast a ballot at the county’s only voting location last week, Clay County High School.
Results show 2,491 people cast their ballot by mail.
Clay County had 14,637 total registered voters for the election. 12,383 are Republican and 1,860 are Democrat. This total does not reflect third-party affiliates such as Independent.
Donald Trump was the county’s leading vote-getter with 2,532. Mitch McConnell tallied 2,288 and will now face either Charles Booker or Amy McGrath in the fall. McGrath won Clay County with 196 votes to Booker’s 103.
Harold “Hal” Rogers will once again represent the Congressional 5th district and tallied 2,418 votes in Clay.
Joseph Biden won the Democrat Primary for President in Clay County with 243 votes out of the 347 cast.
