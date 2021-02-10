The alert tone drops on the emergency channel, the dispatcher says, “Paging all fire units, please respond to a multi-vehicle 10-46 (accident with injury) three miles west of Manchester on the Hal Rogers Parkway. Occupants are inside the vehicle and it is on fire.”
He waits. Nobody answers.
The dispatcher again makes the same announcement.
Still no answer. The radio is silent.
Emergency Medical Services and law enforcement arrive on the scene. They too call out for help as they have no way of removing the victims from the burning vehicle…still no answer.
That scenario did not really happen, but it could become a reality in the very near future as the county’s fire departments are struggling with volunteer membership and funding.
Volunteer fire department members are not paid. Many take leave from their jobs to respond to calls during the day. They also use their personal vehicles to respond and aren’t refunded for the use.
During a recent fiscal court meeting, fire departments made the court aware of the issues they’re facing.
Lockard’s Creek fire chief Charles “Dobber” Weaver made one very eye-opening point to those in attendance.
“Do you realize at the scene of an accident, fire or whatever the case may be, everyone there is paid but the firefighters,” he said. “Law enforcement, ambulance personnel, road crews cleaning the debris…all are paid for being there and funded, but we aren’t. We are there on our own time and money.”
Over seven inches of snow fell on Christmas Eve. Motorists were stranded in all areas of the county and many on the Hal Rogers Parkway.
All county fire departments were out on calls. Those men and women left their family gatherings to go out into the brutal cold to give their help to those in need. Many did not return to their homes until the wee hours of Christmas morning.
Lack of Volunteers and Financing
A photo from the archives of The Manchester Enterprise shows the Manchester Fire Department with 40 members all wearing their formal uniforms. Today’s version of the same fire department barely has 20 active members.
Manchester Fire Chief Jason Nolan says recruiting new members is a huge problem.
“Nobody wants to spend their free time doing something for nothing,” Nolan said in reference to not being paid as a firefighter. “There’s no incentive except just being a good person and if its’ not got money attached, not many are willing to use their own resources to provide for the citizens.”
Manchester is the only fire department in the county that doesn’t face the large financial issues that the others do.
“We have a working budget with the city so I’m in a better standpoint than the county departments when it comes to finances,” he said.
The lack of volunteers and financial issues holds true for the other nine fire departments throughout the county. Lockard’s Creek Fire Chief Charles “Dobber” Weaver has been a volunteer firefighter since he was a teenager. He says he’s never seen a time like this.
“We used to have to turn people away we had so many wanting to volunteer,” he said. “Now, we are lucky to have enough responding to calls.”
Compounding the issue for a lack of volunteers is funding.
Fuel bills, maintenance, insurance is just a few of the things the $3,500 given to each department by the fiscal court doesn’t cover.
“The money from the court is not enough to cover our insurance costs,” Weaver said.
Fogertown Fire Chief Roy Rice helped form his department over 30 years ago.
“I could literally write a book on volunteer fire department issues and how hard it is to keep the doors open,” he said. “We get some equipment money from the state and federal level and a little from the county,” he said. “But it’s not enough to cover our insurance. A small percentage of homeowners pays fire dues, and that amount helps but we truly need more support.”
“We have managed to survive with a history of local community support and just keeping on. Local fundraising is crucial and so is volunteers willing to donate their time and have the determination to keep us going.”
Burning Springs Fire Department Chief Brian Hubbard said fire departments respond to more than just a wreck or fire.
“The majority of our calls at Burning Springs are for emergency management assistance,” he said. “Without the fire service the ambulance service would be in big trouble. We respond to more EMS assists than probably any department in the county. We also respond to set up landing zones for helicopters.”
Hubbard says Burning Springs has the largest area to cover in the county to his knowledge and each year it gets tougher to do.
“Our biggest problem is fundraising,” he said. “We’ve tried it all, from dinners to yard sales to roadblocks. The roadblocks were our biggest fundraiser and gave us a chance to interact with the community and a lot of people told us how much they appreciated our work. But doing that was stopped for whatever the reason on a state level.”
All the chiefs interviewed for this article said equipment maintenance is another serious issue they face.
“Our rescue equipment is old and in dire of need of being replaced,” Hubbard said of Burning Springs. “The majority of our money goes towards keeping them in service.”
Nearly all the fire departments in the county have used, donated equipment from other area departments, some in other states.
“Lockard’s Creek and Horse Creek fire departments have been fortunate enough to work with some departments in Ohio who donate their used items, MFD chief Nolan said. “That’s been a huge help to them.”
If many of these departments cease to exist, homeowners will fill the brunt on their insurance policies.
The Insurance Service Office (ISO) rating of each department plays a huge part on the homeowner’s insurance policy.
The ISO fire rating is based on how well your local fire department can protect your community and home.
According to the ISO's Fire Suppression Rating Schedule (FSRS), there are four main criteria to a fire rating score:
- 50% comes from the quality of your local fire department including staffing levels, training and proximity of the firehouse.
- 40% comes from availability of water supply, including the prevalence of fire hydrants and how much water is available for putting out fires.
- 10% comes from the quality of the area's emergency communications systems (911).
- An extra 5.5% comes from community outreach, including fire prevention and safety courses.
- Any area that is more than 5 driving miles from the nearest fire station is automatically rated a 10.
The lower the classification score by your fire department, the more you will save on your homeowner’s insurance. Many of the fire departments are a class nine while others like Manchester and Lockard’s Creek are a class four.
“If money were spent by the county to have more fire hydrants in each department’s district you could see the score drop down to a class seven for some departments,” Weaver said. “That would be a direct savings for our homeowners and provide them better coverage.”
The Future
During a recent fiscal court meeting, fire department members made a proposal asking for help. The court voted to have county attorney Joe White look into the situation to see what steps could be taken. The results are expected to be presented in Thursday’s regular scheduled fiscal court meeting at 3 p.m.
Horse Creek Fire Chief Chris Dezarn presented the proposal to the court.
His first words were, “We’re dying…we are really struggling, and we need help.”
The other fire chiefs in members all shook their head in unison agreeing with his assessment of the situation.
County Emergency Management Service Director David Watson said he agrees, and something needs done.
“As a county we’ve got to figure out how to support our local volunteers,” he said. “If not, we’re all going to be in big trouble.”
Fogertown Chief Rice summed the situation up very well in what departments mean to their communities.
“The community benefits from these departments and volunteers in so many ways,” he said. “At times we wonder if we should even keep the lights on, but when you do get to help someone it’s worth the effort.”
It’s easy to see, if one day that help isn’t there, it will have a huge effect on us all in a possible life or death situation.
