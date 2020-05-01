The person appointed to serve out the last two years of Phillip Mobley’s term as property valuation administrator will earn over $80,000 per year, making it one of the better paying elected offices in the county.
PVA salaries are based in part on county populations, according to the Office of Property Valuation in the state Department of Revenue.
Mobley retired earlier this month after serving as PVA since 2007. His current term would have expired in December 2022. His successor will be appointed by Governor Andy Beshear.
Jeff Cass, a member of the Department of Revenue’s field staff in the region that includes Clay County, has been appointed by Department of Revenue Commissioner Tom Miller to serve as interim PVA. Cass will serve in that capacity until the exam has been administered on May 12th.
The DOR will hold the special examination at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 12th to qualify prospective candidates for the vacant position.
Applicants must meet certain criteria as set forth in the Kentucky Constitution to be eligible, applicants must:
-Be at least 24 years of age;
-Be a citizen of Kentucky;
-Have resided in the state at least two years preceding the election; and
-Have resided in Clay County at least one year preceding the election.
A government issued photo I.D. is also required. The exam will be held at the Kentucky State Office Building, 501 High Street, Frankfort, Ky. 40601. Due to social distancing guidelines, qualified individuals must pre-register no later than Wednesday, May 6th. You can register online at the Department of Revenue’s website.
Once the test is administered, a score of 70% or better will be eligible for appointment by the Governor to serve as the Clay County PVA.
County Court Clerk Mike Baker says at that time the Clay Republican Executive Committee and the Clay Democrat Executive Committee will meet to nominate a candidate from each party who has passed the test to file his/her candidacy papers at the clerk’s office to be on the ballot in November.
“I assume that those who pass the test will make contact with the Governor’s Office to let them know they are interested in filling out the unexpired term up until the November election,” said Baker. “Then he (the Governor) will make his choice. If there are no Democrats who file to take the test, then the Republican Executive Committee would choose a candidate for the ballot, and it would be uncontested, and vice versa if no Republicans file for the test. However, if two Republicans and/or two Democrats pass the test, the ones who don’t get chosen by their party can file as a WRITE IN up until 10 days before the November Election.”
The filing deadline for the November General Election is June 2 at 4 p.m.
