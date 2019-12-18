With over $170,000 owed in property taxes to the city since 2010, members of Project Hope questioned what was being done about the past due debt during Monday night’s city council meeting.
From 2010 to current, approximately $172,000 is owed to the cash-strapped city.
Project Hope member Steve Collins asked the council what could be done about it.
“Why pay your taxes if there is no penalty?” Collins, who pays city taxes also asked the council.
He asked if a percentage penalty could be placed on delinquent taxes and what could be done to collect the much-needed money.
Mayor James Ed Garrison said the city could put liens on property with back taxes owed.
“The city will start placing liens when we get financially stable,” he told the council implying that associated costs of filing the liens was more than the city could pay currently.
Project Hope member Kathy Smith asked the council why not file a lawsuit?
“If you were a business you wouldn’t allow someone to keep owing you money year after year,” she said. “The city has to be ran like a business. Those paying should be mad when they pay and others aren’t and nothing is done about it.”
Several members also questioned why the delinquent tax list for the city wasn’t published in the newspaper like the county delinquent taxpayers are.
“Some would pay their bill to avoid the embarrassment,” Collins said. “I feel that would help you collect the taxes.”
Cities aren’t required by law to publish their delinquent tax bills, according to 424.330 of the KRS.
The law reads, “Cities may publish a list of uncollected delinquent taxes levied under Section 181 of the Kentucky Constitution, showing the name of and the amount due from each delinquent taxpayer, to be advertised by newspaper publication. A fee equal to the prorated cost of publication per taxpayer per publication may be added to the amount of each tax claim published as publication costs.
Cities have the option of running them in newspapers if they want, it’s strictly a decision by the council.
If they chose to publish, the cost of publishing would be added to the delinquent bills in the same manner the county delinquent property taxes are done.
In other news from the meeting, Sarah Gregory was named full-time city clerk.
-Seth Wheat, state Director of Tourism, spoke about the importance of Trail Towns and the plans for enhancing adventure tourism in eastern Kentucky through a series of designated ATV trails.
-The second reading was held to create a code enforcement board in the city.
-A resolution was passed to further the demolition of the Creech building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.