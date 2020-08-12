The question on many people’s mind right now is “will school start virtual?” That answer appears to be yes following Governor Andy Beshear’s announcement recommending all schools delay in-person school for k-12 until September 28th.
Superintendent William Sexton said he feels all school systems will follow the recommendation.
“The Governor recommends it, the Kentucky Education Commissioner is recommending, and the Kentucky Education Association is recommending it,” he said of starting school virtually. “Right now, you have the option to delay but I wouldn’t be shocked to see it mandatory to delay in the coming days. As of now, I think we have no choice but to follow the recommendation.”
The Governor’s recommendation came during a press conference Monday afternoon.
“Our recommendation today is that schools wait to begin in-person classes until September 28th,” Gov. Beshear said. “Yes, that’s six weeks from now, but it’s also six weeks from what I hope is the peak of this virus, six weeks from the last three weeks where we have been at an all-time high week in and week out, six weeks from a time when we just had a 6% positivity rate. Let’s face it, we’re trying really hard and we’ve taken good steps. Masks are working. But we do not have control over this virus. And to send tens of thousands of our kids back into in-person classes when we don’t have control of this virus, it’s not the right thing to do for these kids, it’s not the right thing to do for their faculty and it’s not the right thing to do as Governor.”
He said the decision was driven by four factors: Kentucky’s cases being near a peak, an increase in infection rates among children across the U.S., the experience of school districts in other states and families continuing to travel to hotspots for vacations against the advice of health officials.
Interim Commissioner of Education Kevin C. Brown said that this fall should go more smoothly than last spring when switching to NTI days short notice.
Brown said that although the governor’s request is only a recommendation, if a district chooses not to follow it, they can expect to receive a call from state education and health officials.
The state’s largest two school districts, Jefferson and Fayette counties, agreed last week to start school virtually.
Superintendent Sexton and his staff are now focusing their attention to starting school virtually on August 24th.
“Today (Tuesday) our leadership staff is being trained on the virtual program and Chromebooks,” he said. “They will then train the teachers. Once that is done, we will start distributing the Chromebooks to the students hopefully by the end of this week and first of next week.”
Formal announcements on the distribution will be made via the school district’s Facebook page, The Enterprise and call-out.
The superintendent wants the public to know that all staff has worked extremely hard to prepare for school.
“Our workload has more than doubled,” he said. “We’ve spent over $1 million already to prepare for virtual and in-person school. That includes face masks, sanitation supplies the Chromebooks and the virtual program.”
With school starting virtually, some question what will happen with support staff in the school systems.
“All staff will still have jobs and be paid,” Sexton said. “They may be asked to alter work schedules if needed though.”
Cafeteria personnel will prepare meals for students and bus drivers will be utilized to make home deliveries, Sexton said.
Sexton said parents and students need to understand that this process is changing daily.
“Each day brings something different,” he said. “I have an online meeting Tuesday afternoon with all school superintendents and the Department of Education. Hopefully we will be able to provide more information in the coming days.”
As for now, it appears the hope of starting school in-person is gone and all school districts will start virtually.
