Will the show go on? That’s the question surrounding many festivals around the state and nation this year as the COVID-19 pandemic has left organizers scared to host their events.
But that’s not the case in Clay County as the Manchester Music Festival is moving forward with an attempt to have their event August 27-29th.
MMF member Jessalynn Bowman attended the recent fiscal court member to ask for funding and update the court about the event.
“We have submitted a plan through our local health department and now to the Governor’s office in effort to have this year’s event,” Bowman said. “The health department said they felt really good about the plan. We are taking numerous safety measures and precautions in place.”
Bowman asked the court for their continued support of the event if it is approved.
County judge-executive Johnny Johnson said the court would help if they’re allowed to host the event.
Bowman and the MMF committee believe they have a legitimate chance to have their event as the Governor approved to have the Kentucky State Fair last week.
“We have a wonderful lineup booked for this year,” Bowman said.
The event will not be held on Labor Day weekend this year. The event has moved ahead one week.
“Due to other events in the area, we decided to move the event to August 27-29th,” she said.
The committee will now wait for a decision from the Governor’s office about the event.
We will provide more updates in our weekly edition and online in coming weeks.
