A Clay County man is fighting for his life following an accident Saturday night at Burning Springs.
Trevor Jordan, 20, is in a Lexington hospital after being struck and thrown 134 feet while pushing an ATV on U.S. 421 near the entrance to Sexton’s Creek road.
Family members say the ATV had ran out of gas and they were ‘pushing it’ when a vehicle driven by Roy Bowling, 62, of Manchester, struck him.
Jordan was unresponsive when Clay Emergency Services arrived at the scene and worked diligently to keep him alive. He was flown from the scene as soon as possible.
Family members say Jordan has undergone three surgeries so far and is in critical condition and on a ventilator. In a post on social media the family said he has had four strokes, his spleen removed, a tear on his kidneys, broken ribs, damage to a vein in his neck and brain bleed. They said a tube was inserted into his brain to release the pressure.
The family asks that everyone pray for their loved one as he needs prayers to be healed.
Jail records show Bowling was lodged in jail following the accident on a charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence by Kentucky State Trooper Logan Wolfe. At this time no further information has been released over the accident cause.
A request for the accident report has been submitted to Kentucky State Police Post 11.
