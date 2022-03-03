Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on March, 1 2022 at approximately 10:00 AM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Paul Whitehead along with Deputy Dewey Grubb arrested James Newsome, 42 of Baker Hill Road. The arrest occurred on Bullskin Branch Road when deputies received a complaint of a male subject passed out in a vehicle in the middle of the roadway. Upon arrival, Deputies located the subject and through investigation it was determined that the subject was manifestly under the influence of intoxicants.
James Newsome, 42 was charged with:
• Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
Commented
