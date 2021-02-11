For the first time in the long history of The Manchester Enterprise, the publication was named as the top weekly newspaper in the state.
The newspaper earned 1st place for General Excellence in the largest circulation category in the Kentucky Press Association Excellence in Newspaper contest.
14 total awards were won by the newspaper. The newspaper had finished third in the contest for the last four consecutive years.
Publisher Mark Hoskins said it was a team effort to earn the top award.
“None of our accomplishments over the last five years would have been possible without our entire staff,” he said. “This is a true team effort to provide our community with the best possible newspaper we can. Anytime an entity in our county can finish first statewide it’s quite an accomplishment.”
The newspaper took first place honors in the following categories:
•Best General News Story- Mark Hoskins, the winning story was the mask mandate/Alvin’s Easy Mart. The newspaper also won second place in this category.
•Best Sports Story- Tanner Hoskins, The Tigers basketball win over Oneida Baptist.
•Best Business/Agribusiness Story- Mark Hoskins, Manchester Dry Cleaners owner making masks during the pandemic.
•Best Breaking News Photo-Mark Hoskins, the water rescue at Chop Bottom in January.
•Best Feature Photo-Mark Hoskins, Clay Historical Society Museum opening.
•Best Picture Essay- Mark Hoskins, Water rescue.
•Best Sports Picture Essay-Mark Hoskins, Tanner Hoskins, Les Nicholson photos of the 49th district basketball championship. The newspaper also won second and third place in this category.
The newspaper also placed in these categories:
•Best Sports Feature-Tanner Hoskins story entitled “Selfless” a profile of Jakob Begley, 3rd place.
•Best Sports Photo-Tanner Hoskins 3rd place.
•Best Sports Page/Section-Tanner Hoskins 2nd place.
•Best Editorial Page-Mark Hoskins 3rd place.
Manchester finished 1st in General Excellence with the Corbin News-Journal placing second and our sister publication The Mountain Advocate in Knox County third.
Vice-President of Nolan Group Media, Glenn Gray, says it’s a great accomplishment, especially one during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“To earn top honors in anything is a great accomplishment,” Gray said. “Our newspaper has won 65 Kentucky Press Association awards over the last five years, that’s competing against newspapers in larger markets and more populated areas. Congratulations to our staff and Publisher Mark Hoskins on a job very well done.”
