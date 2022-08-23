The Jobe Newspaper Publishing Group, in conjunction with The Manchester Enterprise and Nolan Group Newspapers, recently coordinated a donation drive for flood victims.
Jobe Newspapers, Barren County Progress, The Butler County Banner Republican, Hart County News-Herald, The Herald News and The Edmonson News collected supplies such as water, food and cleaning supplies for the victims.
The group came to Manchester Thursday afternoon and were met with head coach Glenn Gray’s Clay County Tiger basketball team. Gray, also the Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer for Nolan Group Newspapers, had team members unloading the donated items.
“It was a great experience for our team to help out those in need. The supplies will be donated to Clay, Breathitt and Perry counties,” he said. “We can’t thank Jobe Newspaper Publishing Group enough for what they’ve done.”
