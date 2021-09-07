(LEXINGTON, Ky.) – After the forgettable first series against ULM last Saturday, the rest of Kentucky’s impressive 45 – 10 season-opening romp finally made a believer out of me.
Well, kind of.
You see, I’m a skeptic at heart, and after following UK Football for nearly half a century, there’s a part of my brain that refuses to believe the Wildcats will ever be truly any good. For the past few decades, ten-win seasons and trips to Atlanta as SEC East Champions have appeared only in my wildest fantasies and distant dreams. Never did I realistically believe Kentucky could actually compete regularly with the conference elites.
I’ll believe it when I see it
For example, when Will Levis—the howitzer-armed quarterback transfer from Penn State—arrived on campus, I was certainly as happy as the next guy. But my immediate thoughts were ones of skepticism and doubt. After all, if Levis couldn’t beat out a less-than-stellar signal caller like Sean Clifford in Happy Valley, was he really that much better than what Kentucky previously had to offer?
When Wan’Dale Robinson—who BBN seems to have been waiting on for the past six years—started receiving glowing reports in early practices, “overrated” chants immediately began coalescing in my head.
A lot of unknowns
Other gnawing questions predictably started to suddenly pile up. Did Kentucky really have any receivers who could run decent patterns, gain separation, and catch the ball? Could the defense finally generate a pass rush that was essentially non-existent last year? Could a tough, hard-nosed, run-it-down-your-gut, old-school football coach like Mark Stoops really achieve the “balance” he had been preaching through the hiring of Liam Coen?
Finally some answers
All those questions, and more, were answered against the Warhawks on that beautiful September afternoon at Kroger Field. Granted, it was against a lowly, rebuilding Terry Bowden team that didn’t win a single game last season, but the Cats still performed in a manner that got the salivary juices flowing, whetting the appetite of even the most hardened skeptics wearing blue.
In terms of balance, Kentucky ran the ball 34 times while throwing it for “only” 33. That’s as close to a 50/50 split as you’re ever going to get out of Stoops. For the game, the Wildcats had a whopping 554 yards of total offense, 419 of those through the air. Comparatively speaking, Kentucky never threw for more than 239 yards in a game throughout the entire 2020 season.
Big-play offense
Levis was amazing, completing 18 of 26 passes for 367 yards and four touchdowns. It was bombs away all afternoon. A 58-yard strike to Josh Ali, a 57-yarder to Isaiah Epps, and a 62-yard missile to Wan’Dale rejuvenated a vertical passing attack that had been sordidly missing in action.
Wan’Dale was even better than advertised, catching five passes for 125 yards and two TDs. Ali and Epps were just as efficient, giving Kentucky a triple-threat receiving corps that’s sure to complement the existing ground and pound.
Speaking of which, Chris Rodriguez Jr. was the same reliable version of himself the Wildcats depended on last year. The 5-11, 224-pound junior running back carried the ball 19 times for 125 yards and a touchdown, while also catching two passes out of the backfield. I’ve said it before: Give the ball to C-Rod, and good things will happen.
Solid, aggressive defense
Meanwhile on the defensive side of the ball, the much-maligned pass rush garnered six sacks and 14 total tackles-for-loss. They held the Warhawks to an anemic 87 yards on 63 plays—an incredible 1.4 yards per play. Cut down on the obvious miscues, and I’m not sure Kentucky could have had a better showing out of the gate.
So what does all this mean?
Really not a whole lot. It’s ULM—a piddly appetizer on a full twelve-course tasting menu. The next entrée—the Missouri Tigers—will be served up this Saturday evening at Kroger Field, in what promises to be a much truer test of how good this team really is.
Kentucky pulls a stinker every year, and last year’s 20 – 10 loss to Eli Drinkowitz’s squad certainly fit the bill. Prior to that, the two teams had been ascending up the SEC East ladder, fighting for a foothold behind the likes of Georgia and Florida. The winner of this upcoming bout will arguably gain the upper hand.
“Eli and I have built a friendship and I like him,” Stooped admitted, when asked about his up-and-coming rival. “He kicked our butt [last season]. I’m not going to forget. That’s on my mind. He had his team more prepared than I was. Maybe he’ll have some compassion for me.”
The Tigers boast a hot shot quarterback in Connor Bazelak. The 6-3, 212-pound redshirt sophomore completed 21 of 32 passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns against Central Michigan in Missouri’s opening-day win. The 34 – 24 home victory was surprisingly close, as Missouri’s defense gave up 475 yards to the overmatched visitors. The 301 passing yards allowed by the Tigers’ secondary has me wondering if the game with Kentucky will be as competitive as the experts predict.
However the buildup, given what’s at stake, the atmosphere at Kroger Field may rank as one of the top five festive environments in the Mark Stoops era. Are Will Levis and Wan’Dale Robinson just hungry bullies feasting on fluffy Sun Belt appetizers? Or are they real men looking to wolf down some filling SEC filet mignon.
We’re about to find out. Kickoff is at 7:30 on the SEC Network.
Dr. John Huang is a columnist for Nolan Group Media and editor-in-chief of JustTheCats.com. His new book, CUT TO THE CHASE, is now available on Amazon. His newest Kentucky Basketball book, KENTUCKY PASSION, is scheduled for an October 19th release. If you enjoy his writing, you can follow him on Twitter @KYHuangs.
