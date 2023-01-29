Mr. Nicholson Hacker, age 99 departed this life on Friday, January 27, 2023 at the home of his daughter. He was born on Friday, January 11, 1924 in Fogertown to the union of Estill and Maude Hudson Hacker. He was a farmer, a member of the Macedonia Baptist Church and a Veteran of the United States Army where he served in World War II and was awarded the Purple Heart.
He leaves to mourn his passing his son: Ronnie Hacker, his daughter: Marsha Smith and her husband Alvin, 3 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Estill and Maude Hacker, his wife of over 72 years Lela Hacker, 3 brothers and 3 sisters.
Funeral Services for Mr. Nicholson Hacker will be conducted on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 1PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. William Hugh Hudson and Cletus Miracle will be presiding. Military Honors will be performed by the Vietnam Veterans Chapter 868 of Manchester. He will be laid to rest next to his loving wife at the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Tuesday after 11 AM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.