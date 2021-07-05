For the first time in a long time, Clay County now has a full time athletic director. Taking the job is current athletic director Tommy Nicholson, who recently won athletic director of the year amongst the 13th region. “I’m extremely thankful and excited for this opportunity,” said Nicholson. “Clay County and Clay County athletics at all levels are very important and an integral part of our community. To have the chance to focus on athletics on a full-time basis is truly a blessing.”
With the new job of course comes changes being made, and Nicholson will most certainly undertake a few. “The main thing I am concerned with right now is getting past COVID-10 and returning to somewhat of a normal sports year,” said Nicholson. “I am looking forward to seeing the upcoming changes and improvements that are on the horizon for the school, and our programs. We are always looking and trying to generate interest and participation from both the school and community with our teams. We are also planning on doing community events in which our sports and clubs can give back to the community.”
Nicholson leads the charge with solid coaches under him everywhere. “I have the utmost respect and appreciation for our coaches at all three levels in our school district,” said Nicholson. “My goal for our coaches is to be the hardest workers, be positive role models, and set a positive example for our students, our schools, and our community. Like many others, I expect all Clay County sports programs to be at the top or near the top in both the mountains, and the state.”
