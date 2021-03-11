North Manchester Water Association has issued the following statement in regards to their recent billing:
"We are receiving calls about bills being higher than normal. The weather put us behind on reading our meters. The readings on the bill are from 1/14/2021-03/05/2021. Meaning there is extra days on this bill. Next month there will be less days on the bill so everyone's will be cheaper than it normally is because it won't be for a full month. If you have questions please call 606-598-5403."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.