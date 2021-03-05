Things are looking better for the North Manchester Water Association as they've repaired numerous lines and are now pumping water back into their tanks. They released this statement:
"Attention customers we are now pumping water into our tanks, but it still could be a little while before we will have water to all of our customers. We are working as quickly as we can please bear with us. Thank you all for your cooperation. They are still giving away bottles of water at the Burning Springs Fire Dept."
