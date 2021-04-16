Fiscal court members wanted residents to decide if $40 a year should be added to their property tax bills for fire dues, but county attorney Joe White says that’s just not possible.
During Thursday’s regular court meeting, White advised court members that their previous vote of placing the issue on the ballot is not possible.
“Through my research I have found an issue like this cannot be placed on the ballot,” he told the court.
A proposal to add $40 to property tax bills had been discussed to help fund the fire departments, who say they’re struggling financially to stay afloat.
Fire department dues are currently $50 a year and the proposal would have been cheaper overall. Residents would also have the option to opt out of paying the dues.
Court members wanted to place the issue on a ballot to allow residents to vote on the proposal, so now the question becomes will the court find a way to help the county’s fire departments?
Some court members say they felt it was too heavy a burden for taxpayers to withstand, in contrast the county’s workforce continues to pay the one percent occupational tax passed in the mid-90’s by the court that was to generate over $1 million per year.
Fire department representatives met with the fiscal court last month and advised them of the financial issues they’re all suffering from. Many said without help they did not see how departments would be able to continue providing coverage.
The volunteer fire departments worked throughout the floods and ice storm to help citizens in their coverage areas. The volunteers also spent Christmas Eve helping stranded motorists all over the county due to a heavy snowstorm.
Many of the volunteer services provided by area fire departments such as lift assists with the county ambulance service, extrication during automobile accidents, traffic duties such as tree removal and directing traffic are just a few of the things that will now fall upon other agencies and the fiscal court to provide.
