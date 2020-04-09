As of 4 p.m. today (Thursday, April 9th) no cases have been confirmed with COVID-19 in Clay County, according to Christy Green, Public Health Director at Cumberland Valley Health Department.
42 individuals through today have been administered tests, with 32 negative and 10 pending, according to Green.
She did add that some residents are in self-quarantine as they may have been in contact with a positive case from Whitley County.
"Those individuals are at home and monitoring themselves for symptoms," she said.
