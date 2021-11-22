Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on November 19, 2021 at approximately 11:44 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Coty Arnold arrested Cassie Campbell, 36 of Tyner. The arrest occurred on Highway 472 when Deputy Arnold was dispatched to a complaint of a vehicle parked in someone’s driveway. Upon making contact with the above mentioned subject, stated that the vehicle had ran out of gas and the driver was gone to get gas. Through confirmation with Clay County Dispatch it showed the subject had an active warrant of arrest. During the search, Deputy Arnold located a plastic bottle with a plastic baggie containing suspected methamphetamine inside it.
Cassie Campbell, 36 was charged with:
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine)
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
