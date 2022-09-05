The Daniel Boone National Forest will not issue ginseng harvesting permits for the 2022 ginseng harvest season. The Forest has suspended its ginseng permit program for the past six years to allow wild ginseng populations the time to regenerate.
Ginseng belongs to the category of natural resources known as “forest products.” Many of these forest products require a permit to collect on federal lands while others, like slippery elm bark, are never to be removed from the National Forest.
“Our job is to ensure the health, diversity, and productivity of our Forest for generations to come,” said Daniel Boone National Forest Botanist David Taylor. “By requiring permits for certain at-risk species, we have a way to monitor and control harvesting to ensure there is a healthy Forest population.”
While the Forest will not issue permits to harvest ginseng or orchids, you may apply for a permit to harvest other plant species like black cohosh, yellowroot and goldenseal. These permits may only allow harvesting using specific methods, in certain locations, or during explicit time periods in order to protect the health and productivity of the species population. There are hefty fines and legal ramifications in place for those who harvest forest products on federal lands without a permit.
For ginseng harvest regulations on private or state lands, please see the Kentucky Department of Agriculture website athttps://www.kyagr.com/marketing/ginseng-harvesters.html
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.