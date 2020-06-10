Questions on social media about Clay’s first COVID-19 death and another listed as probable sparked a firestorm of comments that accused local agencies of receiving money from the diagnosis. None of that is true.
Neither the Cumberland Valley District Health Department or the Clay County Coroner’s office receive any funding involving COVID-19 death classifications. The Enterprise sat down with Christie Green of the CVDHD and Coroner Jarrod Becknell about how COVID-19 is listed in a death.
Last week the CVDHD reported a death they feel was associated with COVID-19.
A 73-year-old man died whose illness had been ruled ‘probable’ due to exposure to a positive case and the symptoms he developed, according to the CVDHD. The man also had other serious underlying health issues.
Christie Green, Public Health Director for the CVDHD said the agency will now be reporting ‘probable’ cases as well as confirmed COVID-19 cases.
“A probable case could mean one of two things, it is likely that you had a COVID-19 infection, or it is likely that you have a current COVID-19 infection,” she said. “But it could not be confirmed through a viral test. The only way to confirm if you are currently infected and contagious is through a viral test.”
In the case of the 73-year-old man, Green says he passed away before a viral test could be performed.
The CVDHD says there are several ways to classify a probable COVID-19 case and it must meet at least two of the following criteria:
-Clinical: Disease investigators use reported symptoms to determine previous or current COVID-19 infection such as- fever, respiratory distress or chills.
-Epidemiological-Disease investigators use lifestyle factors to determine a previous or current COVID-19 infection, such as-exposure to a confirmed COVID-19 case, travel to an area where there is a sustained community COVID-19 outbreak or employment in a high-risk area (such as hospitals, prisons or nursing homes.)
-Antibody testing: An antibody test determines if you had a COVID-19 infection. If you test positive, this means you most likely had a COVID-19 infection. Even if you test positive, this does not mean you are immune to future COVID-19 reinfections. If you test negative, this means you were most likely not infected with COVID-19.
Green also wants the public to know that the CVDHD does NOT receive any funding if a death is classified as COVID-19 related.
A social media firestorm was created last week when the first Clay County death from COVID-19 was reported. A son of the woman who died said his mother did not die from COVID-19 and had other underlying health issues.
Jamie Gray said his mother Betty, had tested negative twice since her first positive test.
Christie Green says the CVDHD requested further guidance from the Department of Public Health epidemiology branch prior to releasing the statement of the reported death related to COVID-19.
“We are following federal and state guidelines on reporting COVID-19 related deaths,” she said.
“And again, we do not receive any funding if a death is attributed to COVID-19.”
Coroner Jarrod Becknell said his office does not receive any funding either in COVID-19 related deaths.
The coroner shared a statement from the National Vital Statistics System in regard to COVID-19.
The statement says, “COVID-19 should be reported on the death certificate for all decedents where the disease caused or is assumed to have caused or contributed to death…specifications of the casual pathway leading to death is also important. For example, in cases when COVID-19 causes pneumonia and fatal respiratory distress, both pneumonia and respiratory distress should be included along with COVID-19. Certificates should include as much detail as possible based on their knowledge of the case, medical records, laboratory testing, etc. If the decedent had other chronic conditions such as COPD or asthma that may have also contributed, these conditions should be reported.”
In the case of Betty Gray, the immediate cause of death is listed as: A. Acute respiratory distress syndrome, due to (or as a consequence of): B. Pneumonia, due to (or as a consequence of): C. COVID-19.
