A video claiming graves at Hoskins Cemetery are now resting in one mass grave is simply not true, according to the Clay County Board of Education.
The video was produced by Laurel County resident Doug Phelps, along with Clay County resident Brent Willoughby and posted on social media.
Claims were made in the video that graves relocated from Hoskins Cemetery now reside in one large mass grave at Manchester Memorial Gardens. Those claims are unfounded and not true, the board of education says in a statement released Tuesday.
The following is a statement released by the board:
“Over a one-month period 65 graves were relocated from Hoskins Cemetery to Memorial Gardens. Each individual was placed in a separate plot and for those not already in a vault the Board of Education purchased a 7-foot metal vault for each person.
Bronze monuments with a vase have been ordered for each individual. The placement of temporary markers has been delayed due to supply issues but will be completed as soon as possible.
Information identifying each grave moved, the date of the move and the specific plot number of the new location was submitted to the Cabinet for Health and Family Services Office of Vital Statistics as required. Anyone with questions about the location of a specific loved one is welcome to call and inquire.
Several graves from Hoskins Cemetery were previously relocated by family members who chose to leave the headstones behind.
In addition to Memorial Gardens nine graves were relocated to Reid Cemetery, five to Rice Cemetery and three to Upper Colony Cemetery.
As required by state law a licensed funeral director was in charge of disinterment and reinterment.”
A map of the grave layout at Memorial Gardens has also been released by the board showing where each grave is located. It appears in this week's edition of The Enterprise.
The board also addressed the question about headstones from the cemetery.
“The headstones from the Hoskins Cemetery were not discarded. To the contrary the Clay County Board of Education filed a lawsuit in Clay Circuit Court seeking Declaratory Relief as to ownership. The law is unclear as to ownership of the headstones and the Board has asked the Circuit Court to make that determination. Because there is a pending lawsuit the Board will have no further comment,” the statement reads.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.