(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – Clay Countians of all ages were vocal in voicing their opinion in a recent Facebook post concerning issues with the Clay County Little League. Topics varied from comparing Clay to Laurel County, travel ball having negative effects, lack of marketing, kids addicted to technology, COVID-19, the floods, and even lack of interest/volunteers.
Let’s dive right in. First, and this isn’t even my personal opinion, but rather a fact: you cannot and should not compare Clay to Laurel County, and here’s why. These are numbers from the United States Census Bureau from 2019. New Census numbers for 2020-2021 expect a decline for Clay County in all areas, even falling below the 20,000 mark in population.
Population: Laurel – 60,813; Clay – 19,901. Apples to oranges, quite simply. Laurel County has increased by 3.3% in population in 10 years, while Clay has declined by -8.4%. Laurel County has 26,007 housing units, to Clay’s 9,092.
Over half of Laurel County is employed. They have a 53.3% labor force, compared to Clay’s 36%. Median income in Laurel is $41,526, compared to $26,480 in Clay County. That’s 23,288 workers in Laurel, as opposed to just 2,681 in Clay County. Pathetic, right? Need I say more?
These charts perfectly illustrate why one cannot compare the two counties. How can we as Clay County, without an I-75 corridor, massive tourism monies generated from multiple sources including a man-made lake, business, economically, or population numbers which also equals higher income, compete? Laurel County has more individuals employed than we have in our entire population. Let that sink in.
While many in Manchester scour about how much we lose to Laurel, how can we blame our own for packing up and leaving? They have so much more to offer economically, land wise, business wise, and more options in general than Clay County ever will. Meanwhile, we can’t attract any new business to Manchester because of constant childish bickering, or lack of trying altogether (which is another story for another day).
This leads to my next point. Forget Laurel County, we have to direct our attention to fight other battles rather than simply trying to compete. The next topic at hand is travel baseball. This one is a heavily debated topic, and I see both sides of the argument.
I’ve read a plethora of opinions, articles, blogs, you name it if it is concerning whether or not travel baseball is needed. In Clay County, we walk a fine line. We have limited athletes, so we must get the ones who can travel, traveling. However, what about those who can’t? They’re literally being thrown to the wayside. I played both travel ball and league ball. It worked then, and it can definitely work now. We can’t only provide opportunities to kids who are in financially stable situations. Enough is enough.
Travel baseball is geared to benefit elite athletes and grant them public exposure. Coaching in travel ball is not the same style as Little League Baseball, as the players typically come in already fundamentally sound. The problem doesn’t lie with playing travel ball itself. The problem lies with too many resorting to travel ball, while not playing league baseball due to other reasons.
To sum it up, travel baseball is a good thing. Local little league baseball is also a good thing. Can we not pick sides and attempt to do both? Now, let’s discuss kids being totally hooked like never before on iPads, Xbox’s, Playstations, and iPhones. This isn’t a Clay County issue, it’s a global issue.
I wrote a comment on the mentioned Facebook post in which I discussed how my parents would have to basically drag me inside around the edge of dark from playing outside all day. I also asked how many parents currently have to do that with their children? I’d be willing to be hardly any, if any at all! If you’re one who does, keep it up!
Growing up, I played and thrived in our local. I played from the T-Ball level, through a four-year career as a Clay County Tiger, all at Ramsey Ballpark. I spent my summers on those fields. I bled on those fields. I’ve cried on those fields. I, along with many of my friends, won countless games on those fields.
We played in an era where our parents didn’t tell us we were superstars. They didn’t baby us, nor did they run to text, message, gripe, or complain to a coach when something didn’t go our way. They taught us to compete, not run from adversity. They made us work hard, appreciate what little we had, and we had the time of our lives doing it.
Today, I see more kids walking around with an iPad, rather than working on their skills to improve their game. While I understand it because we are all technologically dependent in this day and age, why are our kids not out working on their own? I did when I was a young athlete. As did each and every one of my friends. We played outside “like they did back in the day,” as some say.
Why not start a campaign to put the electronics down and get back on the field? Why not give incentives to children who come out and play? I don’t care if we have to entice them, a solution must be met. At the rate we’re going, we’re not going to have anything left for future generations to build upon. That’s a smack in the face to all those who came before, and those who will come after. We have to fix this ourselves. No one is going to help us.
Some had complaints about lack of marketing. That’s an easily fixable problem, as I feel Clay County lacks in all aspects of social media promotion. We are not very skilled in that area, and we can and should vastly improve. I feel a solution would be to have a group of individuals, rather than one person, with access to the Clay County Little League social media page. It should be regularly updated, and easily accessible for the community to find information and stay involved. Other areas all do this, it’s time we catch up.
Some mentioned sending flyers to the schools. Well, that happened. It’s not that the Little League didn’t market themselves. It’s that many didn’t pay enough attention or SEEK the information. That is not the fault of the Clay County Little League. I myself personally shared sign-up posts on Facebook to help spread the information. Awareness about sign ups honestly should have been at an all-time high following the flooding and attention the fields drew on social media. If you missed it, you may need to attempt to try harder.
The intent of this article isn’t to ruffle feathers. It’s not to anger, it’s not to cause trouble. The intent of this article is to bring information to light that I’m not sure many would take the time to search themselves. It’s not fair to compare a county in rapid decline to a county that’s in a boom of growth. We have to stop pointing fingers and start getting along.
Time and time again Clay County had proven, that when our back is against the wall and the chips are down, we can band together and achieve greatness. That is what I’m asking from this community, myself included. I will not ask any of you to do something I would not, and I want to help this issue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.