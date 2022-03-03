Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on March 2, 2022 at approximately 2:00 Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Austin Jones, 21 of FireHouse Road. The arrest occurred after Deputy Brumley conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for failing to give a turn signal while pulling out of Add Hollow Road. Upon making contact with the above mentioned subject Deputy Brumley noted a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the above vehicle. Upon further search of the vehicle, Deputy Brumley located an orange pill bottle containing suspected methamphetamine inside of it.
Austin Jones, 21 was charged with:
• Reckless Driving
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st offense (Methamphetamine)
• Failure to Produce Insurance Card
