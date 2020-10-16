Nola I. Dwenger, age 77 of Hamburg, died Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Hospice of Blue Ash. Born February 17, 1943 in Oneida, Kentucky, she is the daughter of Julia (Nee: Baker) and Squire Davidson Sr. She married Waldo Dwenger February 11, 1961 in Oneida. She was a utility operator for the Hill-Rom Company, retiring in 2004 after 40 years.
Nola enjoyed being outside whenever possible and liked working in her flower and vegetable gardens. She watched old T.V. shows and especially liked westerns in addition to listening to old time gospel and Christian music. An exceptional cook, her family indicated that no matter what she made, it was going to be good. They also said she liked going to yard sales and collecting things, although they laughed and indicated it mostly nick knacks………or junk depending on who you ask.
Nola is survived by her sons Jeff Dwenger of Hamburg, Greg Dwenger of Oneida, Kentucky; six grandchildren; two step grandchildren; three great grandchildren and four step great grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she is also preceded in death by her son John Dwenger; sister Beatrice Hensley and brothers Ray and Squire Davidson Jr.
Visitation for the public will be Saturday, October 17th, from 9 – 11 a.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home. The current Governor’s mandate requires all attendees wear a facemask and observe physical distancing. The mask must cover the individual’s nose and mouth at all times. A private service will be held at 11 a.m. for immediate family only due to crowd and physical distancing restrictions related to the COVID mandate. Rev. Roger Dean will officiate and burial will be the Batesville United Methodist Cemetery. The family requests memorials to the Batesville Food Pantry or the Batesville Beautification League.
