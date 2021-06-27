Mrs. Nola Robinson, age 76 departed this life on Monday, June 21, 2021. She was born on Sunday, March 18, 1945 in Oneida, Kentucky to Robert and Betty Hollin Taylor. She was a retired teacher for the Clay County Board of Education.
She leaves to mourn her passing her sons: Richard Robinson and his wife Betty and John Robinson, her grandchildren: Derrick Robinson, Lyndsey Bowling, Chandler Grimes and Bradyn Garrett, her great grandchildren: Malachi Robinson, Lannah Robinson, Nena Robinson, Millie Robinson, Ema Bowling, Coralee Grimes and future great grandchild: Miah Grimes as well as her sister-in-law: Penny Robinson.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Robert and Betty Taylor, her husband: Eugene Robinson, her daughter: Robbie Robinson Garrett and her siblings: Dolly Staley, Norma Campbell and Robert Taylor.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Nola Robinson were conducted on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Billy Darrell Griffin and Honorable Cletus Maricle will be presiding. She was laid to rest next to her husband Eugene in the Robinson Cemetery in the Fox Hollow Community.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
